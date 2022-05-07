United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $108.22

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.22 and last traded at $109.16, with a volume of 5330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.92.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 11.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

