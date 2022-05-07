UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $499.62 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $469.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

