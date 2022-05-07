Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Universal Display stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.99. 814,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,718. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Universal Display by 993.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

