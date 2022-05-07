Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.94. 1,209,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. Upwork has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

