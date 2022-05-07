UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform which enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives. UserTesting is based in headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.16.

USER stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $304,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 784,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,577.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

