Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE UTZ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 423,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,252. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Utz Brands by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 94,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

