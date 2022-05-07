Validity 1-Day Volume Tops $48,018.00 (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00007597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and approximately $48,018.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Validity has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002573 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,570,123 coins and its circulating supply is 4,567,382 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

