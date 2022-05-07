VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,928 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 78,370 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 352,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth $6,059,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth $2,811,000.

VanEck Vietnam ETF stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $21.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

