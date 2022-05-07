Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

VSS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,016. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.80 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

