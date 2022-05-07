Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.73

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.73 and last traded at $80.96, with a volume of 359838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

