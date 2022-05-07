Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.88

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.88 and last traded at $82.07, with a volume of 19643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.37.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.84.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT)
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
