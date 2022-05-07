Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.88

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.88 and last traded at $82.07, with a volume of 19643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.37.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.84.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 99,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 25.7% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 183,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 37,557 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.