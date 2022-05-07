Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Raised by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.7% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after buying an additional 81,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,134,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,639,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,505,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock traded down $4.84 on Friday, reaching $190.87. The company had a trading volume of 493,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,899. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $187.93 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day moving average is $230.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

