Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after buying an additional 469,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after buying an additional 297,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. 4,115,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

