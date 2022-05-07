Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 86,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $156.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.19. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.25 and a 1-year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

