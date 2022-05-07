Vanilla Network Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $11,937.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00005422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00198812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00203677 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00469908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00039379 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,531.24 or 1.96539733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.