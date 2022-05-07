Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VAPO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.05.

NYSE VAPO traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 867,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,665. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.38.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 89.62%. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

