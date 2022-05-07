Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:VGR opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $40,092.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

