Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

VEEV stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.86. 1,181,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,316. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

