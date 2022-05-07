Veil Reaches Market Cap of $689,838.10 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. Veil has a total market cap of $689,838.10 and $279.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,005.00 or 1.00137995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00047420 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00238818 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00101095 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00143619 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00284387 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

