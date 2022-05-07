Verge (XVG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.30 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Verge has a market cap of $131.89 million and $2.30 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,503,499,863 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

