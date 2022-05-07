VeriCoin (VRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $138,384.05

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $138,384.05 and $1.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,946.14 or 1.00037364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00021228 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001339 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001452 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 35,010,900 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

