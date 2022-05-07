Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Verra Mobility reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 38.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. TheStreet cut Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of VRRM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.49. 714,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,810. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.33. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $166,947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,412,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after purchasing an additional 292,520 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,507,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,838,000 after acquiring an additional 609,782 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,473,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,039,000 after acquiring an additional 290,038 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

