Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $271.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded down $12.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

