Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.01

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 10730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,551,000 after buying an additional 628,747 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,704,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $92,500,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 637.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,015,000 after buying an additional 1,524,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after buying an additional 287,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.