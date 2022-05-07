VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (GSEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on June 10th

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £358.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 119 ($1.49).
