Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will post sales of $323.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $324.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.40 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $310.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. 1,765,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

