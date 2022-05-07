Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $26.56 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

