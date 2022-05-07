Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $744.15

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 744.15 ($9.30) and traded as low as GBX 718 ($8.97). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 718 ($8.97), with a volume of 173,118 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 318.69 and a quick ratio of 318.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 743.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 750.81.

Get Vietnam Enterprise Investments alerts:

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.