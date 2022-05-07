Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $744.15

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 744.15 ($9.30) and traded as low as GBX 718 ($8.97). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 718 ($8.97), with a volume of 173,118 shares.
The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 318.69 and a quick ratio of 318.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 743.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 750.81.
About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)
