VIG 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,783.00 (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market cap of $1.49 million and $1,783.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000140 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,038,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

