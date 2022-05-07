Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.01

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.01 and traded as high as $23.68. Village Super Market shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 21,654 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $331.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $537.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Village Super Market by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 196,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 130,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.