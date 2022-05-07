Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vimeo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.63. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

