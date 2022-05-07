VIMworld Trading Up 15.6% This Week (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $19.82 million and approximately $28,701.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

