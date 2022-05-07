VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Shares Up 1.2%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:VOF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 511 ($6.38) and last traded at GBX 506 ($6.32). 140,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 225,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.25).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 504.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 508.82. The stock has a market cap of £823.59 million and a PE ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

