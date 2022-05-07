Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Trading Down 5.5%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 5,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

