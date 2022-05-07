Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Trading Down 5.5%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 5,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.
About Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI)
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virios Therapeutics (VIRI)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.