Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $59.50 Average PT from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

VSTO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,449. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.