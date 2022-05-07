Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Position Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VOD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.96) to GBX 147 ($1.84) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.81) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 155 ($1.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.53.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.03 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

