Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €32.00 ($33.68) to €30.50 ($32.11) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($44.21) to €41.50 ($43.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.77.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voestalpine (Get Rating)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voestalpine (VLPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.