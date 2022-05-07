Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLTA. DA Davidson cut shares of Volta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Volta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Volta from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.94.

NYSE:VLTA opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. Volta has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.61). Sell-side analysts expect that Volta will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Volta by 413.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,941 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Volta by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,796 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the first quarter worth $6,177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the fourth quarter worth $7,616,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the fourth quarter worth $6,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Company Profile

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

