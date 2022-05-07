Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.72 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

NYSE:VNT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,752. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. Vontier has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1,613.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 182,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 172,068 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vontier by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vontier by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

