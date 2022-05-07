Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.48% and a negative return on equity of 72.56%.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,933 shares of company stock worth $124,170 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 73,318 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

