W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in W. P. Carey by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 346.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

