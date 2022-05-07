W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) CEO Sells $5,995,988.78 in Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GWW opened at $477.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

