Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WD traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.94. 263,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,430. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.17. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,739,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,083,000 after buying an additional 100,326 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

