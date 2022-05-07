Warburg Research Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €45.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.16) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.00 ($48.42).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €24.86 ($26.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €27.43 and a 200-day moving average of €34.59. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €23.26 ($24.48) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($46.40).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

