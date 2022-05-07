Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stake Lifted by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Waterstone Financial worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 202.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 307,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.39. 106,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,107. The company has a market capitalization of $396.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.43. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSBF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

