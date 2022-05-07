Waves Enterprise Market Cap Hits $6.46 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $147,296.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 70.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00270089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00208071 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00481746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00039316 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,899.55 or 1.97903539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.