WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $377.69 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $377.69 million and $9.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025319 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,866,626,530 coins and its circulating supply is 1,982,387,624 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

