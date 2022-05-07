We Are One Seven LLC Has $310,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.

Sempra stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.04). Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

