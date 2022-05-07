We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $79.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $267,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,743 shares of company stock worth $4,232,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

