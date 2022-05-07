We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AB. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE AB opened at $39.90 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 130.96%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

